Andrews, Fellows descendant visits

Jeanne “Jill” Anderson, great-granddaughter of Andrews Elementary namesake Bishop Andrews and great-great-great-granddaughter of the Abiel Fellows Daughters of the American Revolution chapter namesake, paid a visit to Three Rivers on Friday, March 31 as part of a genealogical tour she was doing in Michigan. Here, she is pictured at the Silliman House museum of Three Rivers history, where she took a tour and saw a display case that belonged to her great-grandmother Lucy (Fellows) Andrews. Andrews also organized the local DAR chapter, and Anderson got to see Andrews’ paperwork for becoming a member of that group. Anderson, now a painter living in Sherborn, Mass., is pictured here with a photograph of (from left) Richard Dean, Anderson’s mother Barbara Andrews, Harriet Rix, Anderson’s aunt Jeanne Andrews and Vivian VanHorn.