Andrews Elementary students take annual trip to Camp Eberhart

THREE RIVERS — Some kids only get a chance to go to a camp during the summer, or don’t get the chance at all. Some local students, however, got the chance to go to a local campsite as part of a school week.

Fourth grade students at Andrews Elementary were treated to three days of activities and experiences at YMCA’s Camp Eberhart this past week. Some of the activities the kids got to do included rock climbing, horseback riding, orienteering with compasses, and multiple team-building exercises.

“One of the exercises was they had to get their whole team across pretend lava all together on these rubber mats, so they had to work together to get everybody across,” Andrews Elementary fourth grade teacher Brandy Preston said.

The trip to Camp Eberhart has been going on for a long time, and it is always free for the fourth grade students.