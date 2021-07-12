Andrews Elementary lights up the night

THREE RIVERS — For the first time since 2019, and the second time overall, Andrews Elementary has lit up the area around the school with bright lights and colorful decorations with their annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Utilizing one of the few trees located on its playground, the lights went on during a ceremony Friday night at the school, attended by over 100 kids and parents.

“I love Christmas and I love Andrews, so bringing it all together is so fun,” Andrews Elementary Parapro Charity Salinas, who organized the event, said.

Along with the tree lighting, this year’s event featured visits by Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, as well as Santa Claus, who arrived via school bus just before the tree lighting began. Hot chocolate and cookies were available as well, and the event also raised money for the St. Joseph County Relay For Life.

This year’s tree lighting utilized a different tree than in 2019, this time using the tree closest to the corner of Millard Street and Douglas Avenue, to give the display more visibility to those passing by. The tree was decked out in colorful lights, a few bulbs, and a large “A”-shaped tree topper, to symbolize Andrews.

Salinas said there were 21 spools of lights used for the tree, approximately “five times” more than there were in 2019’s tree lighting.

“Our first year was kind of trial and error, and it was not nearly enough, so we decided to step it up,” Salinas said.

And step up the Andrews employees did. All in all, Salinas said employees at Andrews raised about $250 to purchase the lights, and the organizing committee for the tree lighting received another $200 from the Andrews Parent-Teacher Organization to purchase more. There were also spools of lights donated by Home Depot and Walmart.

Getting the tree prepared past purchasing the lights, Salinas said, took a few hours last week to complete.

“We were out here for a few hours, we had a lift that we brought out here for a few hours in the cold getting it ready the Tuesday after Thanksgiving,” Salinas said. “We had a great crew that helped, a lot of the teachers and parents. We had a parent that brought the lift in and helped us out with that.”

Salinas said it was great to share the night with kids and families from not just Andrews, but the entire community.

“To offer it for free and all them get to enjoy it and the tree – we decided to do it by the road so the community can see it better too, it's exciting,” Salinas said.

Andrews Principal Ben McIntyre agreed, saying it was “amazing” to have the ceremony and ring in the season like they did.

“It's good to get the community in here and do something outside where we can have everybody out here and celebrate the holiday,” McIntyre said.

