Andrews Elementary library gets mural makeover

THREE RIVERS — With just a brush and a set of paints, the library at Andrews Elementary School in Three Rivers has been transformed into a land of dragons.

Paint that once covered the walls completely now represents a castle, with dragons wrapped in and out, through and around painted windows.

Librarian Carly Luttrell, who’s about to begin her 21st year at Andrews, said, “its always been a dream” to create something at the library the students could enjoy before she retires.

“It has always been a dream of mine to have this before I leave. I retire in three years, so I wanted to sort of leave something behind,” Luttrell said.

She said she hopes the dragons will bring students into read and encourage them to explore their imaginations.

“I love dragons. They are mystical, magical and fun for kids. Bring them in and get them excited and ready to read,” Luttrell said.

To fulfill her dream, Luttrell contacted principal Ben McIntyre. McIntyre then spoke with a Three Rivers High School art teacher and the teacher recommended 18-year-old Samantha Veltrie for the project.

Now an alumna, Veltrie said she’s been drawing her whole life, but only started painting months ago.



