Andrews Elementary changes student drop-off, pick-up location

THREE RIVERS — For the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 27, the student bus drop-off and pick-up location at Andrews Elementary School in Three Rivers will be temporarily changed.

Three Rivers Community Schools issued the following statement on Friday:

Due to an unexpected delay in construction on Douglas Ave, the student bus drop off and pick up has temporarily changed. Students that ride a bus will be dropped off on the corner of Millard St and S. Douglas Ave. They will then walk through the playground entrance into the building. The City of Three Rivers will be closing portions of the roads to ensure students have a safe pick up and drop off location. For students that are getting dropped off in a car, you will access the regular student drop off parking lot by going South on S. Grant and West on S. Street. This is normally a one-way road but the city will be allowing two-way traffic during construction.

During dismissal, students will be led through the playground to the corner of Millard St. and S. Douglas to their appropriate bus. This is the same location they were dropped off at and the road will only be accessed by school buses.

Any students that catch a bus from the Andrews location will need to wait for their bus at the same location.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

