Andrews’ fourth-grader discovers gas leak at local church

THREE RIVERS — Following a natural gas safety presentation from Semco Energy and Gas company, Andrews Elementary School fourth-grader Carter Langston used the information he gleaned from the presentation to discover a gas leak at his local church on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Fourth-grade teacher Joyce Gyllstrom said once a year students at Andrews receive a presentation on natural gas sponsored by the Natural Energy Foundation. The students learn the type of gas their household is using, how to detect a gas leak, and what to do if a gas leak is suspected.

