Andrew George announces bid for St. Joseph County commission

THREE RIVERS — Andrew George, a Democrat and Three Rivers resident, announced his candidacy for First District County Commissioner Wednesday.

The 30-year-old will be seeking the Democratic nomination for the right to challenge Republican incumbent and First District Commissioner Al Balog, who currently represents the City of Three Rivers, Fabius Township, and Flowerfield Township on the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners.

George will host his campaign launch party “Rally in the Alley” in the East Alley in historic downtown Three Rivers on Saturday, Aug. 17 beginning at 10 a.m. The event will feature four speakers including community organizer Aundrea Brown, Mayor Tom Lowry, 60th District State Rep. and candidate for 6th District US Congress Jon Hoadley and George himself. The rally will also include music from DJ Mitchie Moore and food from Weenie Kings. For more information about the event and the candidate visit George’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/andrewgeorge2020.

In an interview with the Three Rivers Commercial-News Tuesday, George said he’s committed to being a harbinger of change in the community he calls home.

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.