And they are off!

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Lions Club hosted a turtle derby, their tradition for over 50 years, at the Water Festival on Saturday, June 17.

Chairman of the Lions Club Turtle Derby Jeff Myers said the proceeds of the event go towards their scholarship program with the motto “kids helping kids.”

Myers said the turtle derby usually collects up to $2,000, which helps provide at least two $1,000 scholarships.

Myers said he thanks the community for their support because the Lions Club would not be able to offer these scholarships without the community’s involvement.

“To me, the most important thing is the community’s support. The community is with us 100 percent. We wouldn’t have been able to do this without them,” Myers said.

The turtle derby was not just racing turtles, but an open adoption to the participants. Children who signed up for the derby are given the opportunity to name their turtle and take their turtle home. Myers said the Lions Club provides the new owners of the 25 turtles with food, a home, and everything they need to give their turtle a happy life.

Myers said by the final race the children really get to know their turtles.

