Amos Sturgis Daughters of the American Revolution hold meeting

STURGIS—The Amos Sturgis Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently met to participate in a tour of the Sturgis Depot Museum. Members enjoyed a guided tour by Bonnie Mort and LeeAnn McConnell, docents of the museum.

The museum is a “jewel” in Sturgis and St. Joseph County, members commented.

During the business portion of the meeting, members read a magazine article written by the President General Ann Turner Dillon. Her article reviewed the items in the current magazine, “American Spirit.” Other traditional items covered in the meeting include the national defense message, a Constitution minute, an American Indian Minute and a conservation minute. Items have been shared from articles on the DAR website and other sources.

Members participated in honoring Constitution Week with displays at the White Pigeon and Sturgis libraries. The purpose of the displays is to draw attention to the fact that there is a Constitution Week and to draw people’s attention to this very important document.

A new member was welcomed to the Chapter, Linda Clark, from Sturgis. In order to become a member she worked with state DAR genealogists, to prove her lineage to a Patriot from the American Revolution.

The next meeting will be on Oct. 16. A state genealogist will speak about the DAR State Lineage look-Up Board. If you are interested in joining the DAR please contact Jo Cherry at 269-651-1036.