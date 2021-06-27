American Axle to invest $40m in TR facility, create jobs

THREE RIVERS — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday state backing and tax breaks for business expansions around the state, including one for a manufacturer in Three Rivers.

As part of the announcement, American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) will be investing $40.6 million in their Three Rivers facility, $38.6 million of which will come from private investment, and is expected to create 100 new jobs.

The Detroit-based manufacturer will receive a five-year State Essential Services Assessment tax break, valued up to $468,888, for the company’s eligible personal property investment in support of the project from the Michigan Strategic Fund.

According to the MEDC, at least 51 percent of the 100 positions will be filled by low- to moderate-income workers. The plant was reportedly chosen by AAM for the expansion over the company’s facility in Mexico.

In addition, the city of Three Rivers was awarded $2 million in Community Development Block Grant funds to assist with adding necessary machinery and equipment for the project.

“The city of Three Rivers is pleased to support AAM in their expansion. AAM has been an important part of our community for many years, and this project will help the company continue to grow and provide good jobs in our area,” Three Rivers City Manager Joe Bippus said in a statement.

“Southwest Michigan First is honored to work alongside American Axle, as well as our partners at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and City of Three Rivers, on this project,” Carla Sones, president and interim CEO at Southwest Michigan First, said. “We thank American Axle for its ongoing commitment to investing in our region, as well as its pledge to continue to create jobs for individuals of diverse backgrounds. The company’s decision to grow at its Three Rivers’ location exemplifies the innovation, access to skilled workers, geographical advantages and ease of doing business in Southwest Michigan.”

In a separate statement, State Sen. Kim LaSata, whose senate district includes Three Rivers, applauded the move.

“This is wonderful news for the Three Rivers community and for American Axle and Manufacturing — a great Michigan company that is helping drive the auto industry into the 21st Century,” LaSata said. “In addition to the creation of 100 jobs, which will help support local workers and boost the economy, the project will help modernize a facility that is vital to one of our state’s most important industries. My thanks to the Michigan Strategic Fund and to AAM for their ongoing commitment to Southwest Michigan and its people.”

It is unknown when work on the expansion would begin or how long it would take.

