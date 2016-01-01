American Axle donates additional $15K to TRDDA

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority (TRDDA) board member Brian McDaniel announced American Axle & Manufacturing donated an additional $15,000 to the TRDDA, during the organization’s board of directors meeting on Friday, June 2.

American Axle previously donated $15,000 to the TRDDA in the spring of 2016 as part of a three-year commitment. TRDDA Executive Director David Vago said American Axle believes in TRDDA’s vision for downtown Three Rivers.

“American Axle has really stepped up, they believe in what we’re doing, they believe that having a thriving and vibrant downtown benefits the current workforce at American Axle by increasing our sense of community and the more vibrant our downtown is, the more that we have the kinds of restaurants and experiences that particularly younger people are interested in today, that makes it easier for them to recruit talent going forward in the future,” Vago said.

“They believe in our mission and they see obvious benefit for it, they’re committed. Beyond that, Brian (McDaniel) has really taken off with this ad hoc fundraising committee that we have, that includes a number of people who are in the larger scale business community in Three Rivers, and they’re all people who believe that this is the way to go for Three Rivers. That’s hugely significant that we have several of our major employers here in town that believe that this is the future and are willing to put their time and money behind that idea.”

