The Amazing Race: Century 21 edition

THREE RIVERS — The competition is heating up at Century 21 Arrowhead Real Estate in Three Rivers.

Eight teams consisting of two people, with one real estate agent on each team, competed in an Amazing Race-type event on Wednesday, June 28. Agents choose a teammate they wanted to compete alongside, with many of the employees choosing a sibling.

Similar to the Amazing Race television show, each team was required to complete a task at seven pit stops. Office manager and realtor Ashlee Lawson assisted with the creation of the event, based off last year’s scavenger hunt.

“We wanted to do something different than the scavenger hunt this year. It is really a lot of fun, friendly competition and everyone has a lot of fun with it,” Lawson said.

Teams had to complete each of the seven pit stops to win the race. One of the most “difficult” and time consuming tasks was a stop at Weenie Kings, where one teammate was required to eat half of a Century 21 original hot dog that featured peanut butter, jelly and sauerkraut. Another pit stop was located at L.A’s Coffee Café, where a teammate had to drink a shot of espresso. A pit stop at South Lanes required each team to bowl a spare or a strike to advance.

The race concluded at Century 21 owner and broker Lyn Crose’s house on Fisher Lake, where teams had to retrieve a ticket floating on a raft, via one of three ways: by kayak, paddleboat or swimming.

