THREE RIVERS — Amanda’s House, a faith-based residential treatment program for women, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 222 S. Main St. in Three Rivers.

Hope United Executive Director Jill Gunn said the event will “represent our official opening of the home to women,” and the public is welcome to attend.

“We have already been taking applications for Amanda’s House and have several women waiting to move in,” she said.

Gunn said the program will aim to provide “hope and healing to women who find themselves in life-altering situations.”

“We provide services to women 18 years and older who are in destructive life patterns due to drug or alcohol addiction, sexual assault, and/or domestic violence,” she said. “Our program offers women real hope for transformation from lives of brokenness and pain, and our in-house and aftercare programs prepare our women to thrive in their new lives of recovery. Please contact us directly if you have interest in joining Hope United’s Mentor Program as either a mentor or mentee, or if you would like to apply for our program at Amanda’s House. You can contact us through our website at www.hopeunitedsjc.com, call us at 269-8585-583 or email jillgunn@hopeunitedsjc.com.”