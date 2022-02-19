Allen honored for service to county commission

CENTREVILLE — A former chair of the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners was honored during a ceremony at their monthly meeting Tuesday.

Dennis Allen, who chaired the county commission for four years, from 2018-2021, was presented with a plaque by Fourth District Commissioner and County Commission Vice Chair Dan Czajkowski for his service to the commission. The honor is usually done by the current chair of the commission, but chair Kathy Pangle was out of town for Tuesday’s meeting.

Czajkowski spoke positively about Allen, calling him the “right person at the right time” for the county.

“You hear about the right person at the right time, that was Dennis,” Czajkowski said. “As commissions come and go and different political groups come and go, there seem to be situations that come and go, too. When he started…there were some challenges here. Dennis was the right chairman at the right time.”

Czajkowski said when Allen started on the county commission, roughly at the same time he himself began his tenure, there were “issues taking place,” but that Allen had plenty of qualities that brought stability to the commission, including being a “natural leader.”

“There were some issues taking place, and he treated people with respect, he gave people a time to air their grievances and listen to them,” Czajkowski said. “He is a natural leader, which is good in that position, but in my personal feeling, his finest quality was his sincerity. He has lived in this county all his life, he’s worked with the county around Centreville here, this is his home, and he has this unique feeling about this county, you can tell.”

Allen, a Centreville resident and former undersheriff for the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, is in his sixth year on the county commission, representing the Third District, which includes Florence, Lockport, Nottawa and Sherman townships. He asked to not be reappointed as the chair for 2022.

In a speech following being presented with the plaque, Allen thanked the board and the county for the honor.

“Thank you for this, but I’ve had all these people behind me. We’ve been a good board, we’ve worked together and everybody had good ideas,” “There were times where we had differences, but we’ve never took anything personally, and we never had a personal agenda.”

Related to that last statement, Allen said when running for county commission, he knew having a personal agenda wouldn’t do him much good, and it’s advice he gives to others who want to run.

“People have asked me about running for county commission, and I always said one thing: If you’re going to run for office, don’t have a personal agenda,” Allen said. “Listen to what people are asking for, listen to what their needs are, and if you can provide that, then do it. Otherwise, there are things that we’re not able to accomplish. Most people just want you to care, they want to know you care and are going to listen to them. You can’t always fix every issue, but you can try.”

The plaque presented to Allen reads, “Presented to Dennis Allen with appreciation for the leadership as chairman of the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners, 2018-2021.”

In other business…

Commissioners approved a jail medical services contract with Advanced Correctional Healthcare to provide medical services to the St. Joseph County Jail.

Commissioners accepted department submissions for the county’s Capital Improvement Program.

Commissioners heard annual reports from the Michigan State University Extension and St. Joseph County Central Dispatch.

