Allen, Czajkowski & Malone win respective county commission races

CENTREVILLE — Republicans Dennis Allen, Dan Czajkowski, and Kenneth L. Malone each won their respective St. Joseph County commission races on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Allen, an incumbent, defeated Democrat Judy K. Nelson, while Czajkowski, also an incumbent, defeated Independent Elizabeth O’Dell. Malone defeated Democrat Richard Homan, meaning Malone will succeed longtime Commissioner John Dobberteen, who announced earlier this year that he would not be seeking re-election. Incumbents Allen Balog and Kathy Pangle also won their respective races as both ran unopposed

Following his win, Czajkowski thanked O’Dell for “running a good campaign,” and said he’s looking forward to building off of the commission’s recent momentum.

“First of all, I would like to thank to Liz O’Dell for running a good campaign, and I’m looking forward to working with the county commissioners (again),” he said.

“I think we’ve started some really good things the past couple of years and I’m looking forward to taking that forward, and continuing that and doing more.

“But I’ll tell you what, it’s very humbling to be chosen and it’s also a great responsibility to keep doing a good job for those who voted for me.”

Allen said he was “humbled” by the voters’ confidence in what he and the commission have accomplished over the past two years.

“I am very pleased and happy, but humble that the people had the confidence in me. To me, this election was more important than the last one I ran for because this year, it’s the people grading what we’ve done over the past two years,” Allen said.

“Clearly they are satisfied in what they have seen so far, and that makes me feel good to know that what I have been doing is what the people really want me to be do. That is why I ran originally, to work on behalf of the people.”

Out of 4,695 ballots cast, Allen received 2,920 votes for third district county commissioner, while Nelson received 1,605 votes. Czajkowski received 2,500 votes out of 3,808 votes cast for district four county commissioner, while O’Dell received 1,075. Out of 3,131 votes cast, Malone received 2,002 votes for district five county commissioner to Homan’s 951 votes.

With 75 percent of precincts reporting, Balog received 2,644 votes out of 3,774 votes cast for district county commissioner. With 60 percent of precincts reporting, 1,993 votes out of the 2,436 votes cast for district two county commissioner.

