All Lockport documents in to boundary commission

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP — Lockport Township zoning administrator Doug Kuhlman reported to the township board at its meeting Monday, Feb. 13 that all of the township’s documents regarding the annexation of township property the city of Three Rivers would like to use for a sports complex were now in to the state boundary commission. Lockport has contested the annexation.

The boundary commission’s next hearing is April 12; it will be up to the boundary commission chair that day whether or not they will allow public comment at that meeting, Kuhlman said.

He does not anticipate a final decision on the annexation until July 1.

“We did the best we could so far — we’ll see how it goes,” he said.

He told the board that 127 members of the general public submitted written comments to the boundary commission, and 70 percent of them showed opposition to the complex either at that location or in its entirety. Of those who were in favor, 18 people favored the area and 18 favored the complex in concept.

Comments and other documents pertaining to the case can be viewed at www.michigan.gov/lara (search for “Active petitions and docket material”).

