THREE RIVERS — Age is just a number for a remarkable group of individuals in Three Rivers.

Ten men and women, aged 60 up to 80 years old, to gather at the Triple River Crossfit at least three times a week to lift deadlifts, row on exercise machines, perform burpees, and to overall improve their quality of life and remain healthy as they age.

Co-owner of Triple River and an instructor of the class Autumn Yost said the class focuses on maintaining the individual’s “level of functioning” with exercises that concentrate on muscle strength and mobility.

“We work to maintain their level of functioning, so that way they can have a better quality of life and be able to do things in their regular life better, like clean, take care of grandkids, garden, drive, and carry groceries. Really all the things that life requires are what we train for in this class,” Autumn said.

Janis Jones, 80, has attended the class since it began nearly three years ago. Co-owner Brock Yost said Jones is very inspiring and can lift a total of 135 pounds.

