Adult Halloween crawl set for tonight

THREE RIVERS — An adult, block-wide Halloween crawl scheduled for this evening on Main Street in downtown Three Rivers “will be a fun time,” reports Sherri Rivers, Three Rivers DDA Board Member and volunteer event chair.

“We want you to come downtown tonight from 7-10 p.m. for Adult Halloween Trick or Treating,” Rivers said.

The event is a fundraiser to help raise money for Christmas Around Town festivities taking place Nov. 23-25. Tickets are available at the start of the event at The Riviera Theatre for $15 per person, and participants and others can follow the event on the Downtown Three Rivers Facebook page and vote for their favorite costumes.

“We want everyone who can to come out,” Rivers said. “People who come downtown can visit stores to get a trick or a treat at each participating business, and they can enter the costume contest overseen by our guest judges.”

Judges for this year’s event include Warren Johncock, Merritt Dickerson-Weed, and Steph Hightree. Winning participants will be announced at The Riviera Theatre.

Dave Vago, Director of the Three Rivers DDA and Main Street program, said “with everyone walking the block and participating in revelry and good times, and just being a part of the downtown, it becomes the kind of community event that’s just a whole lot of fun for everyone. We see that happening with Sass in the City and with the December Holiday Strolls we have done, so we’re just stepping it up a little for this year. Sherri, Jean, Danielle, and the other volunteers have really worked hard, and we’re excited about it.”

The master of ceremonies for the evening will be Alek Frost, Managing Editor of the Three Rivers Commercial-News. The event is sponsored by Lynn’s Garage, Venue 45, and The Riviera Theatre.