Adult fatally shot by juvenile in Fawn River Twp.

FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP — A juvenile fatally shot an adult Monday in a home located on Plumb School Road in Fawn River Township, according to people familiar with the incident who spoke to the Commercial-News on the condition of anonymity.

Details about the shooting remain scant as authorities are not releasing any additional information because of the ongoing investigation into the matter. The Commercial-News will continue to provide details regarding the shooting as they become available.

Alek Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or alek@threeriversnews.com.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or TRCNrobtoml@gmail.com.