Adoptable Pet of the Week

They call me Clarice. I am female and about one years old. I think I was found as a stray with my mother. I love the people here at Animal Control. I am bouncy and will follow you anywhere. I would like to get my forever home. My docket number is BIS17-000230, at the St. Joseph County Animal Control Shelter located at 652 E. Main St., Centreville, MI. Animal Control is open Monday to Friday, from 9:00 a.m.to 4:30 p.m. Their phone number is 269-467-6475. Please visit the Animal Rescue Fund website at www.arfund.org to see more adoptable pets. Also, to see more adoptable animals at SJC Animal Control, to go www.petfinder.com