(From left) Bev Andrews, Dawn Wood and Patricia Morgenstern of Glen Oaks Community College eat lunch during the Administrative Professionals Luncheon hosted by The Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce at First Presbyterian Church in Three Rivers on Wednesday, April 26. The Kellogg Community Credit Union sponsored event included a meal, a presentation from Three Rivers Health CEO William Russell and a performance from the Three Rivers High School Aristocrats.

Commercial-News/Alek Frost