Additional pretrial conference scheduled in Lang case

CENTREVILLE — An additional pretrial conference has been scheduled in the case of former Sturgis Public Schools teacher Keith Andrew Lang, 38, after Lang and the St. Joseph County prosecutor’s office were unable to discuss his case between a hearing on Tuesday, July 25, and his pretrial conference in St. Joseph County District Court on Thursday, Aug. 31.

District Court Judge Jeffrey Middleton “reluctantly” agreed to a request from both parties to schedule an additional pretrial conference for Sept. 28 at 2 p.m.

The former teacher was set to enter a no contest or guilty plea to one count of attempted fourth degree criminal sexual conduct on July 25, but Middleton said he couldn’t accept the plea agreement as presented.

As part of that agreement, no jail time was recommended and after five years Lang would have been able to withdraw his plea and enter a plea of assault and battery. Lang’s defense attorney Anastase Markou said that would have allowed Lang to be removed from the sex offender registry. Lang would have also been required to resign from Sturgis Public Schools, which he has already done.



