Additional citizen comments from SJC commission meeting

CENTREVILLE — The following comments were made during the public comment portion of the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5:

•Charlene Zavala of Lockport Township thanked the county for filing a lawsuit against the City of Three Rivers last week in St. Joseph County Circuit court.

“I would like to thank the St. Joseph County commissioners who have heard our voices and understand our objections to the site for the proposed sports complex in Three Rivers,” she said.

“It is my hope that your decision will encourage the City of Three Rivers to change their direction and possibly consider non-residential land that city possibly already owns, as well as a site more accessible for the majority of the community’s children. And in closing, I want to thank everyone who understands our position in this matter, as we continue to keep all of the children as the focus of this (proposed) project. Their support is deeply appreciated. Thank you.”

•Florence Township supervisor Gordon Evilsizor said he was concerned about the length of time the county planned to keep a posting for the county administrator position open to the public before closing it to interview candidates. He said the county “should advertise a little more for that job and see if we can’t get the most qualified person for it.”



Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.