Adding nutrients to soil an important part of gardening

CONSTANTINE — Steve Kruse, owner of Kruse Farm Supply in Bristol, Ind., did a program on adding nutrients to the soil on Tuesday, March 14 for members of Meek’s Mill Garden Club (MMGC).

He said it is an important part of gardening, whether you specialize in growing vegetables or fruits.

“Plants take nutrients out of the soil, and eventually the soil gets ‘tired’ even if you put fertilizer on plants,” he said. “Soil contains millions of microbes, like ‘Pac-Man’ and as you garden, millions dissipate,” he said.

Kruse said there has been a huge increase in organic gardening ideas.

“Liquid carbon has a lot of microbes in it, and there has a big increase in humic acid lately. Both help with moisture retention if added to soil,” he said.

He is a big proponent of worm castings (or “worm poop.”)

