An act of kindness toward Hurricane Harvey relief

THREE RIVERS — Servpro of Cass and St. Joseph Counties, a locally owned business as part of a nationwide company, travels throughout the United States to provide assistance after natural disasters. One huge act of kindness made their route to Houston, Texas for Hurricane Harvey relief a lot easier.

Steve Meyer, owner of Servpro of Cass and St. Joseph Counties, said while struggling to find the right trailer for their commute, R & R Trailers in Three Rivers “basically gave us a brand new trailer to use for no cost.”

Rick Daniels, owner of R & R Trailers, offered Servpro a “brand spanking new,” 16-foot enclosed trailer to use for five weeks, starting the first week of September. Meyer said rental fees for the trailer would total to about $1,200 but Daniels’ generous gesture simplified their efforts.

“I just wanted the public to know that there are companies in this town that want to help out,” Meyer said. “They didn’t do it for the money, they actually just wanted to help.”

Because of Daniels’ donation, Servpro of Cass and St. Joseph Counties delivered about 5,000 pounds of supplies to Texas, including 20 dehumidifiers, 70 air movers and other sorts of shovels, tools and supplies.

“We clean up water and fire damage. It doesn’t matter if it is here in Three Rivers or in Houston, we are there,” Meyer said. “But it isn’t about Servpro. Daniels does a lot. He is a part of the Rotary here, and a really active member in the community. I just couldn’t believe he was willing to help us out and what better way to thank him than to reach out to the local paper.”

