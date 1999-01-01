About $31 million in repairs, upgrades identified in TRCS facilities

About $31 million worth of repairs and upgrades in the Three Rivers Community Schools district buildings were identified by Facilities Director Brian Leonard and proposed to the Board of Education Monday afternoon during a committee report.

After conducting two surveys with community members, students, and staff, Leonard and GMB Architecture and Engineering identified and prioritized facilities’ needs to establish the proposed cost estimates that are “necessary to keep buildings in good operating condition,” Leonard said.

“My goal is to identify what’s needed to keep the buildings warm, safe, and dry,” Leonard said.

District buildings with repairs and upgrades identified include Andrews, Norton, Park and Hoppin Elementary Schools, Middle and High School, Barrows Adult Education Center, and the bus garage, central storage building, and administrative building.

The High School building, built in 1999, has a proposed estimated cost of nearly $12 million. Leonard said upgrades and repairs include domestic water source, mechanical/plumbing upgrades, boiler replacement, repairs on roof leakage, LED light conversions in the interior and exterior of the building, fire alarm system upgrades, and security enhancements.

The 47-year-old Middle School building has a preliminary cost estimate of about $9.7 million, including mechanical upgrades, roof replacement, LED light conversions, and upgrades to interior finishes, that Leonard said “well exceeded its life expectancy.”

The proposed estimated costs will be added to the district’s 15-year facilities master plan, Superintendent Ron Moag said. The information collected will be further prioritized at future meetings.

“We have identified the real urgent, the next level urgency, and other projects that we could put off for a while, and added dollar numbers to it,” he said. “It gives us a picture of each building and what is needed from a bare-minimum, either repairing or upgrading,” Moag said.

“(…) The next question is how do we pay for these repairs, and we haven’t gotten to that point yet. We needed to know what had to be done first.”

The policies and curriculum committees also met Monday afternoon.

