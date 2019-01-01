911 director outlines next steps toward upgrading SJC’s emergency telephone & dispatch system

CENTREVILLE — In May, voters approved the St. Joseph County Emergency Telephone Services (911 Services) Millage. On Wednesday, May 30, Dennis Brandenburg, director of St. Joseph County’s 911 Central Dispatch, discussed the next steps in upgrading the county’s emergency telephone and dispatch system with the county’s executive committee.

Brandenburg said the current radio system is 13-15 years old, and is “dying a slow death.”

The approved 911 Millage requested to levy 1 mill for funding a comprehensive, countywide 911 emergency telephone and dispatch system for seven years.

The seven-year contract with Motorola totals $4.3 million, but with incentives and if the county signs the agreement by June 22, the total cost would fall to $3.488 million, or about $573,265 per year for seven years. The first payment would be required to be paid in December 2019.

The original prediction of cost, Brandenburg said, estimated to a total of $4.2 million, with a yearly estimate of $685,000

The installation of the new equipment should take 18 months or up to two years until the upgraded countywide equipment is ready for use, with the estimated time of completion to be in 2020.

Brandenburg said tax collection will begin in Fall 2019. The impact on each property calculates to $1.00 per thousand dollars of its state equalized assessed valuation, and the millage will generate an estimated revenue of $1,938,168 the first year it’s authorized and levied.

