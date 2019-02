FABIUS TOWNSHIP — A 90-year-old woman has died in the extreme cold after locking herself out of her home near Long Lake in Fabius Township

Ada Salna was found covered with snow on the steps of her home Wednesday. Pathologist Joyce deJong says she died of hypothermia, according to local reports. Blood loss from a cut also contributed to her death.

The TV station says Salna was feeding birds when she was locked out.