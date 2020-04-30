64th annual Water Festival postponed

THREE RIVERS — In an unprecedented move, the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the postponement of Three Rivers’ 64th annual Water Festival, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new dates for the festival are Thursday, July 23 through Saturday, July 25.

The festival was originally scheduled for June 18-20, with a theme of “TR Goes out of This World.”

Chamber President Christy Trammell said the decision was made in a special meeting Thursday with the Chamber’s Board of Directors. She said with the pandemic and stay-at-home orders in place in the state, “thoughtful consideration” was taken regarding the event.

“Our hope is postponing the event for five weeks will allow for a safer environment,” Trammell said in a statement. “In proceeding with the new dates, we will continue to watch as the situation develops and follow all guidelines recommended by the State and Federal government.”

Anderson Midways, the midway provider for the event, posted a photo on Facebook Monday with their updated carnival schedule, which showed their Three Rivers dates on June 18-20 as “postponed.”

