Home / Home

61st Water Festival theme named

THREE RIVERS — As winter continues in the Three Rivers area, a group of hardworking volunteers has already begun to plan the 61st annual Three Rivers Water Festival. The annual event, considered by many to be the unofficial start of the summer season in Three Rivers, will run from noon Thursday, June 15, through Saturday evening, June 17.
The theme for this year’s event is “TR Looks to the Future.” With that in mind, the Water Festival Committee encourages participants to incorporate a “futuristic” theme in their events.
Please see Wednesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here