61st Annual Three Rivers Water Festival ‘Looks to the Future’

THREE RIVERS — On June 15-17, the community pulled together to make the 61st Annual Water Festival a success.

Christy Trammell, President and CEO of the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce said, “pulling off a festival like this takes everyone.”

“The Water Fest is an opportunity for the chamber to pull the community together by highlighting our future, our people, and our businesses,” she said. “This event lets us show off what Three Rivers is.”

Trammell said the festival had a very positive atmosphere.

“There [were] so many positive things going on at the same time in one festival,” she said. “We partnered with some amazing organizations and they were each doing some great things for the community.”

A number of organizations put their members to work in order to benefit the community in various ways. The St. Joseph County Literacy Council sold used books to help local adults with reading, the Three Rivers Woman’s Club sold pies to fund their scholarship program, the Three Rivers High School marching band donned a dinosaur costume to procure donations for new uniforms, the Three Rivers Fire Department flipped pancakes to purchase materials to teach kids about fire safety, and much more.

