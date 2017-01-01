Forty-seven youth and adults from St. Joseph County recently attended 4-H Exploration Days at Michigan State University. The three-day, two-night event was held on June 21-23. There were 2,800 youth from around the state that attended. As an added bonus to the trip St. Joseph County had five State Award Delegates. A State Award is the highest award a 4-H member can receive at the state level. The county’s State Award delegates were: Senior Division, Hannah Harless (Companion Animals), Erica Eggleston (Rabbits and Cavies). At the Junior Division, Jacie King (Goats), Andrew Rambadt (Swine), and Alyssa VanLoo (Biological Sciences). Hannah Harless and Alyssa Van Loo were 2017 State Award Winners in each of their categories.

Photo provided