3B District Court announces temporary closings of court offices

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County 3B District Court Offices announced Thursday they will be closing to the public on six Friday afternoons starting Oct. 25 to allow court staff time to alleviate caseload backing.

The dates are as follows:

• Oct. 25 from noon to 5 p.m.

• Nov. 1 from noon to 5 p.m.

• Nov. 8 from noon to 5 p.m.

• Nov. 15 from noon to 5 p.m.

• Nov. 22 from noon to 5 p.m.

• Nov. 29 all day due to the Thanksgiving Holiday

During these times, a drop box will be available at the Security Officer location for anyone wishing to make a payment and/or needing to file paperwork.