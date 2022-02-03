20th Annual Chamber IceBreaker event successful

THREE RIVERS — Being back home never felt so good, especially for the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce’s 20th annual IceBreaker event.

The event, held Saturday at Armstrong International’s Recreation Hall on Maple Street, drew more than 100 community members for an evening of fun and networking. The event was held at the recreation hall for the first time since 2020, having been held at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds the year prior.

It featured a silent auction, with more than 130 items available for people to bid on, as well as a number of live auctions where bigger prizes were auctioned off. Those bigger items included a new shower, a vacation package, and a set of four Detroit Tigers tickets for the upcoming season.

Food was provided by Yoder’s Country Market, and featured chicken wings, mac and cheese, a cheese and meat plate, vegetables, and a few desserts. A 50/50 raffle was held as well. The event was emceed by Chamber Ambassador Clayton Lyczynski, who also handled the live auctions.

Items for the auction were donated by a multitude of sponsors, mainly local businesses from the area. The live auction items were donated by Armstrong, Aquatic of Three Rivers and Flagstar Bank. All proceeds from the silent auction and the live auction went to the Chamber’s budget, as it’s one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.

Christy Trammell, the Chamber’s President and CEO, said although turnout was slightly down from previous years, she was happy with how things went with this year’s edition in all different aspects.

“I’m surprised by the turnout from the community as well as the donations that came in from the businesses in the community,” Trammell said. “I’m happy we were able to do this for the 20th time. It’s a very vital part of our budget, so this is a fundraiser for us and it helps us to do what we need to do in the community by helping to support businesses in the community.”

Overall, Trammell said the IceBreaker is a fun event every year, and she looks forward to next year’s event.

“It’s a lot of fun, we’re able to bring people together, we’re able to create an event that is fun, lively, and it’s a great way to get to network and hang out,” Trammell said. “You can see everyone around having a good time.”

