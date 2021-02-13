2021 Water Festival scheduled for June 17-19

THREE RIVERS — Following the first-ever cancellation of the event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Three Rivers Water Festival is now scheduled to go on as planned in 2021.

In a press release Thursday, organizers announced the 64th Water Festival, considered by many to be the unofficial start of the summer season in Three Rivers, will be scheduled for June 17-19, 2021, with planning officially underway for the upcoming festival.

Organizers say they are promising to feature many familiar activities at this year’s festival, including the Water Festival parade, the downtown car show, a 5K/one mile fun run, the Kids Zone, food vendors, monster truck rides, concerts, fireworks and the Scidmore Park arts and crafts show, as well as new family-oriented activities.

Organizers are also promising to take precautions to keep vendors, participants and attendees safe during the festival by “altering the formats” of some activities, and are asking for the public’s patience in adjusting to those precautions.

Residents are encouraged to watch for more details about the event as the festival approaches by visiting the Three Rivers Water Festival Facebook page and the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce website, www.trchamber.com.

