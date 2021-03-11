2021 Election Recap: Brown in driver's seat in at-large race, Constantine bond prop fails

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Voters in Three Rivers, Constantine and Nottawa Township made their voices heard at the polls Tuesday on three key issues.

Voters in Three Rivers decided who would represent their community for the next two years, Constantine voters decided on whether or not to support a bond proposal, and voters in Nottawa Township voted on whether to support a new road millage.

Turnout for Tuesday’s election was just over 14 percent, with 1,400 out of 9,990 registered voters between the three municipalities casting ballots. In the City of Three Rivers, 482 out of 5,175 registered voters made it out to the polls for a turnout of 9.31 percent, Constantine Township had 19.02 percent turnout with 622 of 3,271 registered voters at the polls, and Nottawa Township had 19.17 percent turnout with 296 of 1,544 registered voters at the ballot box.

Here is how Tuesday’s elections fared. All numbers are unofficial until the St. Joseph County Board of Canvassers canvasses the election Thursday morning.

Three Rivers City Commission

Three of the four races for Three Rivers City Commission were relative cakewalks for the incumbents, with the final write-in race to officially be decided Thursday.

In the First District race, incumbent Pat Dane secured another two-year term with 267 votes to challenger Justin Mitchell’s 177. Mitchell had previously dropped out of the race in early October, and would have deferred the seat to Dane had he won. Six write-in votes were cast in the race.

Christopher Abel and Tom Lowry ran unopposed for Third District commissioner and mayor respectively, with Abel garnering 363 votes and Lowry receiving 390. Eighteen write-in votes were tallied for the Third District race, while 20 write-in votes were cast in the mayoral race.

The biggest race of the quad, however, was the write-in race for at-large commissioner between community organizer Torrey Brown and Iraq War veteran Lucas Allen. A total of 196 votes were cast in the race, and while a winner hasn’t been officially declared yet, County Clerk Lindsay Oswald noted there looked to be more votes cast for Brown than there were for Allen. The result will become official upon canvassing Thursday morning.

Brown declared victory on Tuesday evening, saying he’s looking forward to serving on the city commission for the next two years.

“I’m excited, I’m excited for things to come, and I’m excited to make good progress in this city,” Brown said. “I look forward to representing the people in ways they can be proud of. I want full transparency, communicate with the people, I want to continue to have sit-downs on the hot topics that come up to make sure I’m going into these meetings with what’s important for the community and what the community wants.”

Constantine Public Schools Bond

A big blow was brought to an ambitious school bond proposal by voters in Constantine Township.

Voters decidedly voted down a $45.6 million dollar bond proposal for Constantine Public Schools, with 356 “no” votes to 266 “yes” votes. The proposal would’ve upgraded Eastside Elementary to house all of the elementary schools in the district and erecting a new two-story addition, shuttering and demolishing Riverside Elementary in the process, while also making upgrades and improvements to the high school, middle school and athletic facilities. The bond would’ve been funded with a 0.2 mill tax increase.

Superintendent Jim Wiseley said he was “disappointed” with the result, and will be meeting with stakeholders to determine what to do after the bond’s failure.

“We’re going to go back and look and get community input on if there’s something we can do differently that can hopefully change the outcome,” Wiseley said. “We started this process over a year ago, held a lot of community input meetings, and that’s one of the things we’re going to do to see what happened.”

Wiseley said because the bond failed, the elementary school consolidation will not occur, but said there are still infrastructural needs that have to be addressed. He did not rule out another try at the bond proposal in the future.

“There could be, we’ll see what the stakeholders want to do,” Wiseley said.

Nottawa Township Road Millage

In a very narrow vote, Nottawa Township residents outside of Centreville passed a new road millage for the township with 150 yes votes to 145 no votes.

Nottawa Township will become just the third township in the county to have a road millage on the books, following White Pigeon Township and Park Township, the latter passing theirs back in August. The township will levy one mill over the next five years solely for the purpose of funding road improvements and projects in the township, and is expected to generate $114,618 in the first year.

Township Supervisor Dave Peterson said Wednesday he was appreciative of the residents for passing the millage.

“It feels great, and I appreciate the support of the community for roads,” Peterson said. “The money generated for this will be used solely for roads, and we look forward to being able to do some improvements on our local roads here in Nottawa Township.”

Peterson said the roads that are expected to take priority with the funding would be River Run Road, Truckenmiller Road and Findley Road, while Spring Creek Road, West Sand Lake Road and some roads in Nottawa are being looked at as well. The projects would be funded partially by the township using the funds, with the road commission chipping in funds as well.

“It was obviously a very close vote, so we’ll certainly try to use the money wisely to show the trust toward the voters,” Peterson said.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.