2020 St. Joseph County Fair canceled

CENTREVILLE — There will be no fair in St. Joseph County this year.

In a release Monday, the fair’s board of directors announced the cancellation of the 2020 St. Joseph County Grange Fair, originally scheduled for Sept. 20-26, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In their release, the board said the decision was “not made lightly,” saying that because of the pandemic and the state’s Safe Start Plan, holding a traditional in-person fair “will not be feasible.”

“The St. Joseph County Grange Fair Board of Directors holds the health, safety, and well-being of our exhibitors, vendors, volunteers, employees, fair supporters, and guests in the highest regard,” the board’s statement read.

The board said they “look forward” to working with 4-H as they put together plans for their exhibitors for the year.

Vendor and camping deposits or payments, as well as pre-purchased wristband vouchers, can either be refunded or transferred for use at the 2021 fair by contacting the fair office by Aug. 7.

The board stated they will return for the 2021 fair Sept. 19-25, 2021 “with renewed energy for our 170th year.”

