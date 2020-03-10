2020 Project Connect resource fair goes virtual

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Human Services Commission’s Project Connect will look different next week when it returns to St. Joseph County for its 14th year.

Due to COVID-19 and limitations to in-person gatherings, this year’s Project Connect will be a virtual, month-long event. It will include three components: distributing resource packets at regularly scheduled food distributions countywide, promoting the Community Resource Guide at www. SJCHumanServices.com, and rolling out the HSC’s newest connection tool, a video library of agency introductions on the St. Joseph County Human Services Commission’s YouTube Channel.

“Project Connect Virtual 2020 will highlight the resource connection tools our county already has in place, drawing attention to the many services and supports available and how to access them,” Laura Brott, Collaborative Coordinator for the St Joseph County Human Services Commission, said. “2020 has been hard on everyone. More than ever, people need to be aware of what community supports are available.”

Each video on the YouTube channel library is intended to briefly describe the services an agency or organization offers, who they are available to, and how to access the services. The agencies that usually attend Project Connect to connect with the public have all been encouraged to submit a video. Community members can watch the videos and learn about available services whether their need exists now or potentially in the future. Videos will be pulled from the YouTube channel throughput the month and posted to the Human Services Commission’s Facebook page and “Project Connect Virtual 2020” event page.

Project Connect Virtual 2020 will also draw attention to St Joseph County’s Community Resource Guide which contains information for just about every resource need in St Joseph County. It is a live document and is continually updated.

“Our goal is for as many people as possible to be aware of the guide and know it is located on the HSC’s website at www.SJCHumanServices.com,” Brott said.

Resource packets with Community Help Cards and Covid-19 related resource flyers will be handed out at the food distribution events around the county on the dates and locations listed below:

Oct 5: Burr Oak Schools, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Oct 13: Centreville Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4-6 p.m.

Oct 15: Colon Community Schools, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Oct 17: Three Rivers High School, 10 a.m.-noon

Oct 22: Doyle Community Center, 4-6 p.m.

Oct 27: White Pigeon Community Schools 4-6 p.m.

Nov 3: Firm Foundations, Centreville, 10 a.m.-noon (Commodities Box & Fresh Food Event)

According to Brott, 342 households in St Joseph County were served at 2019 Project Connect.

“While disappointed we aren’t hosting an in-person event in 2020, we are excited to put our resource materials into the hands of 1,500 families through fresh food initiatives,” Brott said. “This allows us to promote our Community Resource Guide and our YouTube channel library through both digital and radio marketing to expand the knowledge of available resources to people in our communities.”

Brott, added, “Do you know someone who would benefit from knowing about these services?” Brott encourages everyone on Facebook to find “Project Connect Virtual 2020” and mark themselves as “going.” People designated as “going” are more likely to receive notification each time resource information is posted throughout the month and can learn in small doses all about what resources St. Joseph County has available.

Project Connect Virtual 2020 is a collaboration among the St. Joseph County Human Services Commission and its taskforces, led by the Housing Task Force, with the support of event sponsors (Sturgis Walmart, Michigan Health Endowment Fund, Sturgis Area Community Foundation, Trillium Staffing) and the many agencies and organizations providing services within our county.