2020 General Election roundup

MENDON — Second District St. Joseph County commissioner Kathy Pangle won another term to the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners with a landslide victory on Election Day.

Pangle defeated Democrat Kathy Greaves with 4,204 votes (71.8 percent), while Greaves garnered 1,636 votes (27.9 percent). A total of 10 write-in votes were cast.

The seat is for a two-year term, and covers Park, Mendon, Leonidas, Colon and Burr Oak Townships. The seat was one of two contested during the election, the other being in the First District.

Lockport elects new clerk, trustees; re-elects treasurer, supervisor

LOCKPORT TWP. — Lockport Township voters re-elected township treasurer Mike Friesner to another term, while also electing Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce President Christy Trammell as the township’s new clerk.

Friesner, a Republican, defeated Democrat Elvontio Peterson with almost double the votes Peterson received, 1,275 to 647. Trammell, another Republican, defeated Democrat Penny Ream to fill the seat of outgoing clerk Tammy Babcock. Trammell garnered 1,138 votes, while Ream received 794.

In uncontested races, Mark Major won re-election as supervisor, while Donna Grubbs and Rick Daniels will officially become the township’s new trustees. All are Republicans. Major won a hotly-contested primary in August over Eric Shafer, while Grubbs and Daniels came out as the two on top of the Republican Primary in August out of six candidates. Grubbs and Daniels will replace outgoing trustees Theresa Gherna-Ankney and Dave Cooper, who finished third and fourth respectively in the primary.

Constantine school board incumbents defeat write-in challengers

CONSTANTINE — Constantine Public Schools Board of Education members Terry Burgess, Tyson Platz, Syntia Salisbury, Shirley Metzger and Cheryl Moord won re-election to the school board on Election Day.

For a full six-year term, which had three spots up for grabs, Burgess came out on top with 997 votes, while Platz gained 954 and Salisbury, who faced a recall effort earlier this year, received 853. For a partial term to end in December 2022, with two seats up for election, Metzger came out on top with 1,049 votes, and Moord garnered 980.

While on the surface the two elections were uncontested, five write-in candidates for the full and partial terms had respectable showings. Former Constantine Band Director Marge Caid led the way for write-in votes for a full term with 300, followed by Peter Gardner with 223 and Sandra Russell with 258. For the partial term, Jenny Walker earned 233 write-in votes and Russell Schenk got 217.

Uncontested county, city races confirmed

CENTREVILLE — There were a number of uncontested races for county positions that were confirmed on Election Day.

Clerk/Register of Deeds Lindsay Oswald, Drain Commissioner Jeffrey Wenzel and Surveyor David Mostrom won re-election to their positions. Kathy Humphreys officially won election to become the new county treasurer, replacing the retiring Judie Ratering, and current Sheriff Mark Lillywhite won his first election after being appointed in January following Brad Balk’s retirement.

For county commission races, Third District Commissioner Dennis Allen, Fourth District Commissioner Dan Czajkowski and Fifth District Commissioner Ken Malone each won re-election.

In Three Rivers, incumbent at-large commissioners Daryl Griffith and Clayton Lyczynski won their uncontested elections, as well as incumbent Second District Commissioner Alison Haigh and incumbent Fourth District Commissioner Carolyn McNary.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.