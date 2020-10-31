2020 General Election preview

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — After months of campaigning, the time has finally come.

Tuesday, Nov. 3 is the general election for local, state and national races in Michigan and around the United States. To help our readers and the community at large be as informed as possible before going to the polls, the Commercial-News is proud to provide what all is on the ballot and the locations of the polls for the election.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

City of Three Rivers – Riverside Church at 207 E. Michigan Ave.

City of Sturgis – Sturges-Young Auditorium at 201 N. Nottawa Rd.

Burr Oak Township – Township Hall at 208 Front St.

Colon Township – Township Hall at 132 N. Blackstone Ave.

Constantine Township – Township Hall at 165 Canaris St.

Fabius Township – Township Hall at 13108 Broadway Rd.

Fawn River Township – Township Hall at 31194 E. Fawn River Rd.

Florence Township – Township Hall at 64010 Burgener Rd.

Flowerfield Township – Township Hall at 12020 M-216

Leonidas Township – Township Hall at 53312 Fulton Rd.

Lockport Township – Township Hall at 58982 Holtom Rd.

Mendon Township – Township Hall at 136 W. Main St.

Mottville Township – Township Hall at 68596 Thomas St.

Nottawa Township – Township Hall at 112 S. Clark St.

Park Township – Township Hall at 53640 Parkville Rd.

Sherman Township – Township Hall at 64962 Balk Rd.

Sturgis Township – Township Hall at 26015 W. U.S. 12

White Pigeon Township – Township Hall at 16975 U.S. 12

The St. Joseph County Clerk’s Office released an FAQ about the election and procedures for absentee ballots. Please visit threeriversnews.com or check the Wednesday, Oct. 28 edition of the Commercial-News to read the FAQ.

The following is a complete list of ballot items for the general election in St. Joseph County as they are listed by the County Clerk’s Office, with write-in candidates the Commercial-News has learned about as of publication. Please note that not all areas in the county will vote on some items, such as county commissioners outside of their district, township officials not in their township or school board members outside of their school district, and that some races are uncontested.

Candidate names in each section are listed in alphabetical order by both party and last name, with major-party candidates prioritized. Races marked with “(Vote 2)” or similar indicate races where you can vote for no more than a certain number of candidates.

Candidates

United States Races

United States President/Vice President

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D)

Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R)

Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (Green)

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (Libertarian)

Rocky De La Fuente/Darcy Richardson (Natural Law)

Don Blankenship/William Mohr (U.S. Taxpayers)

United States Senator

Gary Peters (D)

John James (R)

Marcia Squier (Green)

Doug Dern (Natural Law)

Valerie L. Willis (U.S. Taxpayers)

U.S. House – 6th District

Jon Hoadley (D)

Fred Upton (R)

John Lawrence (Green)

Jeff DePoy (Libertarian)

Jerry Solis (Write-in)

State Races

Michigan House – 59th District

Amy L. East (D)

Steve Carra (R)

Jack Coleman (Write-in)

Member of State Board of Education (Vote 2)

Ellen Cogen Lipton (D)

Jason Strayhorn (D)

Tami Carlone (R)

Michelle A. Frederick (R)

Tom Mair (Green)

Bill Hall (Libertarian)

Richard A. Hewer (Libertarian)

Karen Adams (U.S. Taxpayers)

Douglas Levesque (U.S. Taxpayers)

Mary Anne Hering (Working Class)

Hali McEachern (Working Class)

Regents of the University of Michigan (Vote 2)

Mark Bernstein (D)

Shauna Ryder Diggs (D)

Sarah Hubbard (R)

Carl Meyers (R)

Michael Mawilai (Green)

James L. Hudler (Libertarian)

Eric Larson (Libertarian)

Keith Butkovich (Natural Law)

Ronald E. Graeser (U.S. Taxpayers)

Crystal Van Sickle (U.S. Taxpayers)

Trustees of Michigan State University (Vote 2)

Brian Mosallam (D)

Rema Ella Vassar (D)

Pat O’Keefe (R)

Tonya Schuitmaker (R)

Brandon Hu (Green)

Robin Lea Laurain (Green)

Will Tyler White (Libertarian)

Bridgette Abraham-Guzman (Natural Law)

Janet M. Sanger (U.S. Taxpayers)

John Paul Stanger (U.S. Taxpayers)

Governors of Wayne State University (Vote 2)

Eva Garza Dewaelsche (D)

Shirley Stancato (D)

Diane L. Dunaskiss (R)

Don Gates (R)

Terri Lynn Land (R)

Susan Odgers (Green)

Jon Elgas (Libertarian)

Christine C. Schwartz (U.S. Taxpayers)

Lloyd Arthur Conway (Write-In)

County Races

St. Joseph County Prosecutor

David Marvin (R)

St. Joseph County Sheriff

Mark Lillywhite (R)

St. Joseph County Clerk/Register of Deeds

Lindsay Oswald (R)

St. Joseph County Treasurer

Kathy Humphreys (R)

St. Joseph County Drain Commissioner

Jeffery J Wenzel (R)

St. Joseph County Surveyor

David Mostrom (R)

St. Joseph County Commission – First District

Andrew George (D)

Jared Hoffmaster (R)

Matthew Mosher (Non-Party Affiliated)

St. Joseph County Commission – Second District

Kathy Greaves (D)

Kathy Pangle (R)

St. Joseph County Commission – Third District

Dennis Allen (R)

St. Joseph County Commission – Fourth District

Daniel R Czajkowski (R)

St. Joseph County Commission – Fifth District

Kenneth L Malone (R)

Local Races

Three Rivers At-Large City Commissioner – Two-Year Term

Daryl Griffith

Three Rivers At-Large City Commissioner – Partial Term Ending 11/7/2021

Clayton Lyczynski II

Three Rivers Second District City Commissioner

Alison Haigh

Three Rivers Fourth District City Commissioner

Carolyn McNary

Sturgis First District City Commissioner

Richard Bir

Sturgis Second District City Commissioner

Travis E. Klinger (Write-In)

Joel Andrew Krontz (Write-In)

Sturgis Third District City Commissioner

Linda Ellen Harrington (Write-In)

Marvin Chester Smith (Write-In)

Sturgis Fourth District City Commissioner

Robert Hile

Sturgis At-Large City Commissioner

Jon Good

Burr Oak Township Supervisor

George H Letts (R)

Burr Oak Township Clerk

Jackie Wells (D)

Burr Oak Township Treasurer

Mary Jo Gould (R)

Burr Oak Township Trustee (Vote 2)

Richard Baker (R)

Michael J Perry (R)

Colon Township Supervisor

Sandra Jackson (R)

Colon Township Clerk

Natalie A Wyant (R)

Colon Township Treasurer

Rhonda L Miller (R)

Colon Township Trustee (Vote 2)

Marilyn Miller (D)

Mark A Thornton (D)

Constantine Township Supervisor

Erin Arnett (R)

Constantine Township Clerk

Edward Strobel (R)

Constantine Township Treasurer

Cindy M LaFluer (R)

Constantine Township Trustee (Vote 2)

William Ray Arnold (R)

Marti Brown (R)

Fabius Township Supervisor

Ken Linn (R)

Fabius Township Clerk

Carol Wilkins (R)

Fabius Township Treasurer

Cindy Haradine (R)

Fabius Township Trustee (Vote 2)

Judy Holman (R)

Cliff Maxwell (R)

Fabius Township Constable

Don Falborski (R)

Fawn River Township Supervisor

Mike Himes (R)

Fawn River Township Clerk

Ammara Kanjanayothee (R)

Fawn River Township Treasurer

Jennifer Schwartz (R)

Fawn River Township Trustee (Vote 2)

Davey G Robison (R)

Jerry Ware (R)

Florence Township Supervisor

Tim A Carls (R)

Florence Township Clerk

Allissa Bowers (R)

Florence Township Treasurer

Janice A Jones (R)

Florence Township Trustee (Vote 2)

Ben J Russell (R)

Donald Schrock (R)

Flowerfield Township Supervisor

Ron Shaver (R)

Flowerfield Township Clerk

Myron Fuller (R)

Flowerfield Township Treasurer

Alan Pearson (R)

Flowerfield Township Trustee (Vote 2)

Betty L Grindel (R)

Deborah Spencer (R)

Leonidas Township Supervisor

Bernard L Saxman (R)

Leonidas Township Clerk

Donald Overholt (R)

Leonidas Township Treasurer

Sharon L Heath (R)

Leonidas Township Trustee (Vote 2)

Mia Gilbert (R)

David W. Bacon (Non-Party Affiliated)

Lockport Township Supervisor

Mark Major (R)

Lockport Township Clerk

Penny S Ream (D)

Christine Trammell (R)

Lockport Township Treasurer

Elvontio L Peterson (D)

Mike Friesner (R)

Lockport Township Trustee (Vote 2)

Rick Daniels (R)

Donna Grubbs (R)

Mendon Township Supervisor

Maurice S Kline (R)

Gregory Allen (Non-Party Affiliated)

Mendon Township Clerk

Donna Cupp (R)

Mendon Township Treasurer

Dawn M Griffith (R)

Mendon Township Trustee (Vote 2)

Janice M Griffith (R)

James A Hart (R)

Mottville Township Supervisor

Brenda M Hagen (R)

Mottville Township Clerk

Sherry Medford (R)

Mottville Township Treasurer

Jan C Mallo (R)

Mottville Township Trustee (Vote 2)

Douglas DeMeyer (R)

Larry Grindle (R)

Nottawa Township Supervisor

David C Peterson (R)

Nottawa Township Clerk

Bret D Lutz (R)

Nottawa Township Treasurer

Deb Rice (R)

Nottawa Township Trustee (Vote 2)

Steve Clark (R)

James Rigby (R)

Park Township Supervisor

John E English (R)

Park Township Clerk

Lari J Roberts (R)

Park Township Treasurer

Cindy Fenwick (R)

Park Township Trustee (Vote 2)

Michael Lee Kline (R)

Thomas M Springer (R)

Sherman Township Supervisor

Steve Wolf (R)

Sherman Township Clerk

Frank Iannarelli (R)

Sherman Township Treasurer

Laura K Schwartz (R)

Sherman Township Trustee (Vote 2)

Roger Krontz (R)

Joshua Alan Kuhl (Write-In)

Sturgis Township Supervisor

George E Morse (R)

Sturgis Township Clerk

Michael A Bobalik (D)

Sturgis Township Treasurer

Zeta Metzger (D)

Sturgis Township Trustee (Vote 2)

Daniel J Arney (R)

Judy Pappas (R)

White Pigeon Township Supervisor

Don Gloy (R)

White Pigeon Township Clerk

Jean Tefft (R)

White Pigeon Township Treasurer

Trudy R Gloy (R)

White Pigeon Township Trustee (Vote 2)

Michael Zander (D)

Vincent D Schroen (R)

Fabius Township Constable

Don Falborski (R)

Nonpartisan Races

Justice of Michigan Supreme Court (Vote 2)

Susan L. Hubbard

Mary Kelly

Bridget Mary McCormack (Incumbent)

Kerry Lee Morgan

Katherine Mary Nepton

Brock Swartzle

Elizabeth M. Welch

Judge of Michigan First District Court of Appeals (Vote 3)

Karen Fort Hood (Incumbent)

Anica Letica (Incumbent)

Christopher M. Murray (Incumbent)

St. Joseph County 3B District Court Judge

Jeffrey C. Middleton (Incumbent)

Glen Oaks Community College Trustee (Vote 2)

P. Joseph Haas Jr.

Nancy Percival

Kalamazoo Valley Community College Trustee (Vote 2)

Mary T. Gustas

Lucinda M. Stinson

Scott Zondervan

Kellogg Community College Trustee (Vote 3)

Jon Byrd

Patrick A. O’Donnell

Kevin Rabineau

Carla C. Reynolds

T.R. Shaw, Jr.

Burr Oak Community Schools Board Member (Vote 3)

Nicole Persinger

Ryan J. Root

Centreville Public Schools Board Member (Vote 3)

Rod Detweiler

Pamela Riley

Larry Walton

Colon Community Schools Board Member (Vote 3)

Jennifer L. Greenwald

Rebecca Stoll

Eric Wagner

Constantine Public Schools Board Member – Six-Year Term (Vote 3)

Terry Burgess

Tyson Platz

Syntia Z. Salisbury

Margie Kathryn Caid (Write-In)

Sandra Lou Russell (Write-In)

Peter Gardner (Write-In)

Constantine Public Schools Board Member – Partial-Term Ending 12/31/2022 (Vote 2)

Shirley Metzger

Cheryl Moord

Jenny Lynn Walker (Write-In)

Russell Schenk (Write-In)

Marcellus Community Schools Board Member (Vote 3)

Sarah Engstrom

Vicki Welburn Essex

Laura Schug

Michelle Schuur

Mendon Community Schools Board Member (Vote 4)

Regina Schinker

Dann Steinberger

Bob Stuart

Jesse Eugene King (Write-In)

Nottawa Community Schools Board Member – Six-Year Term

Ronald Rosenbaum

Nottawa Community Schools Board Member – Partial Term Ending 12/31/2022

Adam Brandon

Sturgis Public Schools Board Member (Vote 2)

Lynn Brand

Betsie Brumm

Frank Perez (Write-In)

Three Rivers Community Schools Board Member (Vote 4)

Julia M. Awe

Melissa Bliss

Ryan D. Cox

Geraldine Jaramillo

Ben Karle

Anne M. Riopel

White Pigeon Community Schools Board Member – Four-Year Term (Vote 3)

Jeff Baechler

Fred Barclay

Michael Swinehart

Cindy Tippman

White Pigeon Community Schools Board Member – Partial Term Ending 12/31/2022

Leonard Hinkson

Athens Area Schools Board Member (Vote 3)

Loretta Drake

Dan Loew

Eric McClure

Jeffrey Penick

Jason Stanton

Bronson Community Schools Board Member (Vote 3)

Frank E. Barker

Bob Cary

Chad Everett

Tyson Franks

Donald Milliman

Mike Roberts

James Webb

Vicksburg Community Schools Board Member (Vote 3)

Wil Emmert

Dan Grabowski

Dennis LaPoint

David J. Schriemer

Stephanie Willoughby

Burr Oak Township Library Board Director (Vote 6)

Anne O. Good

Donna Griffin

Brenda L. Perry

Donna Thrasher

Colon Township Library Board Director (Vote 6)

Carol Bielski

Dennis M. Cristofaro

Scott A. Wyant

Kathleen Lucinda Adams (Write-In)

Karin Elizabeth Malesh (Write-In)

Kelli Lee Poortenga (Write-In)

Mary Ann Zimmerman (Write-In)

Constantine Township Library Board Director (Vote 6)

Lori Brouse

Lori Elaine Lumadue

Karen Mellinger

Beverly Simmons

Megan Sorensen

Sheree Sorensen

Mendon Township Library Board Director (Vote 6)

Sandy Hiatt

Doug Kloosterman

Delton Pangle

Kathryn Russell

Charles A. Slack

Janet M. Zubryd

Nottawa Township Library Board Director (Vote 6)

Cara M. Arver

Robert Klar

Amber Troyer

Michelle Brokaw (Write-In)

Carmita Blanche Hunter (Write-In)

Kathleen Brandon (Write-In)

White Pigeon Township Library Board Director (Vote 6)

James D. Marks

Janet McDowell

Heidi Shisler Needham

Margaret R. Raul

Gloria E. Weinberg

Pamela S. Shenk (Write-In)

Burr Oak Village President

Alice Beers Munoz

Tabbitha Hines

Centreville Village President

Brandy Lynn Eckert

Colon Village President

Thomas J. Whitford

Sharon Craun (Write-In)

Constantine Village President

Gary W. Mathers

Mendon Village President

Todd E. Haynes

White Pigeon Village President

Tyler Royce

Burr Oak Village Trustee (Vote 6)

Misty Ledyard

Cass Root

Centreville Village Trustee (Vote 3)

Barbara Jean Parker

Matt Swanwick

Dawn Wood

Colon Village Trustee (Vote 3)

Linda Eastman

Michael Malmborg

Linda Norton

Constantine Village Trustee – Four-Year Term (Vote 3)

Kenda Cartagena

Willie Harder

Cathy Piper

Constantine Village Trustee – Two-Year Term (Vote 3)

Joe Faulkner

Donald W. King

Joshua LaFluer

Richard Larrance

Myra J. Mathers

Mark Voege

Mendon Village Trustee (Vote 3)

Dwight Ames

Leigh Fryling

Aaron Olson

White Pigeon Village Trustee (Vote 3)

Theresa A. Hackman

Frank Strawser

Jeffrey Wagaman

State Proposals

Proposal 20-1

A proposed constitutional amendment to allow money from oil and gas mining on state-owned lands to continue to be collected in state funds for land protection and creation and maintenance of parks, nature areas, and public recreation facilities; and to describe how money in those state funds can be spent.

This proposed constitutional amendment would:

• Allow the State Parks Endowment Fund to continue receiving money from sales of oil and gas from state-owned lands to improve, maintain and purchase land for State parks, and for Fund administration, until its balance reaches $800,000,000.

• Require subsequent oil and gas revenue from state-owned lands to go into the Natural Resources Trust Fund.

• Require at least 20% of Endowment Fund annual spending go toward State park improvement.

• Require at least 25% of Trust Fund annual spending go toward parks and public recreation areas and at least 25% toward land conservation.

Should this proposal be adopted?

Proposal 20-2

A proposed constitutional amendment to require a search warrant in order to access a person’s electronic data or electronic communications.

This proposed constitutional amendment would:

• Prohibit unreasonable searches or seizures of a person’s electronic data and electronic communications.

• Require a search warrant to access a person’s electronic data or electronic communications, under the same conditions currently required for the government to obtain a search warrant to search a person’s house or seize a person’s things.

Should this proposal be adopted?

Local Proposal

Village Of Centreville Operating Millage New Proposition For Repair, Maintenance, And Improvement Of Sidewalks, Alleys, And Public Parking Lots

Shall the limitations on the amount of taxes which shall be assessed against all property both real and personal in the Village of Centreville, County of St. Joseph, Michigan be enacted as provided in Section 6, Article IX of the Michigan Constitution, and the Village of Centreville Village Council be authorized to levy a new tax not to exceed 00.25 mills ($00.25) for each $1,000 of Equalized State Taxable Value) for a period of ten (10) years and as restricted by Sections 25 through 33 of Article IX of the Michigan Constitution for the purpose of maintaining, repairing, and improving sidewalks, alleys, and parking lots?

(The estimate of the revenue the Village of Centreville will collect if the millage is approved and levied in the first year (2021) is $5,861.98.)

