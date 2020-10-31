2020 General Election preview
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — After months of campaigning, the time has finally come.
Tuesday, Nov. 3 is the general election for local, state and national races in Michigan and around the United States. To help our readers and the community at large be as informed as possible before going to the polls, the Commercial-News is proud to provide what all is on the ballot and the locations of the polls for the election.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:
- City of Three Rivers – Riverside Church at 207 E. Michigan Ave.
- City of Sturgis – Sturges-Young Auditorium at 201 N. Nottawa Rd.
- Burr Oak Township – Township Hall at 208 Front St.
- Colon Township – Township Hall at 132 N. Blackstone Ave.
- Constantine Township – Township Hall at 165 Canaris St.
- Fabius Township – Township Hall at 13108 Broadway Rd.
- Fawn River Township – Township Hall at 31194 E. Fawn River Rd.
- Florence Township – Township Hall at 64010 Burgener Rd.
- Flowerfield Township – Township Hall at 12020 M-216
- Leonidas Township – Township Hall at 53312 Fulton Rd.
- Lockport Township – Township Hall at 58982 Holtom Rd.
- Mendon Township – Township Hall at 136 W. Main St.
- Mottville Township – Township Hall at 68596 Thomas St.
- Nottawa Township – Township Hall at 112 S. Clark St.
- Park Township – Township Hall at 53640 Parkville Rd.
- Sherman Township – Township Hall at 64962 Balk Rd.
- Sturgis Township – Township Hall at 26015 W. U.S. 12
- White Pigeon Township – Township Hall at 16975 U.S. 12
The St. Joseph County Clerk’s Office released an FAQ about the election and procedures for absentee ballots. Please visit threeriversnews.com or check the Wednesday, Oct. 28 edition of the Commercial-News to read the FAQ.
The following is a complete list of ballot items for the general election in St. Joseph County as they are listed by the County Clerk’s Office, with write-in candidates the Commercial-News has learned about as of publication. Please note that not all areas in the county will vote on some items, such as county commissioners outside of their district, township officials not in their township or school board members outside of their school district, and that some races are uncontested.
Candidate names in each section are listed in alphabetical order by both party and last name, with major-party candidates prioritized. Races marked with “(Vote 2)” or similar indicate races where you can vote for no more than a certain number of candidates.
Candidates
United States Races
United States President/Vice President
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D)
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R)
Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (Green)
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (Libertarian)
Rocky De La Fuente/Darcy Richardson (Natural Law)
Don Blankenship/William Mohr (U.S. Taxpayers)
United States Senator
Gary Peters (D)
John James (R)
Marcia Squier (Green)
Doug Dern (Natural Law)
Valerie L. Willis (U.S. Taxpayers)
U.S. House – 6th District
Jon Hoadley (D)
Fred Upton (R)
John Lawrence (Green)
Jeff DePoy (Libertarian)
Jerry Solis (Write-in)
State Races
Michigan House – 59th District
Amy L. East (D)
Steve Carra (R)
Jack Coleman (Write-in)
Member of State Board of Education (Vote 2)
Ellen Cogen Lipton (D)
Jason Strayhorn (D)
Tami Carlone (R)
Michelle A. Frederick (R)
Tom Mair (Green)
Bill Hall (Libertarian)
Richard A. Hewer (Libertarian)
Karen Adams (U.S. Taxpayers)
Douglas Levesque (U.S. Taxpayers)
Mary Anne Hering (Working Class)
Hali McEachern (Working Class)
Regents of the University of Michigan (Vote 2)
Mark Bernstein (D)
Shauna Ryder Diggs (D)
Sarah Hubbard (R)
Carl Meyers (R)
Michael Mawilai (Green)
James L. Hudler (Libertarian)
Eric Larson (Libertarian)
Keith Butkovich (Natural Law)
Ronald E. Graeser (U.S. Taxpayers)
Crystal Van Sickle (U.S. Taxpayers)
Trustees of Michigan State University (Vote 2)
Brian Mosallam (D)
Rema Ella Vassar (D)
Pat O’Keefe (R)
Tonya Schuitmaker (R)
Brandon Hu (Green)
Robin Lea Laurain (Green)
Will Tyler White (Libertarian)
Bridgette Abraham-Guzman (Natural Law)
Janet M. Sanger (U.S. Taxpayers)
John Paul Stanger (U.S. Taxpayers)
Governors of Wayne State University (Vote 2)
Eva Garza Dewaelsche (D)
Shirley Stancato (D)
Diane L. Dunaskiss (R)
Don Gates (R)
Terri Lynn Land (R)
Susan Odgers (Green)
Jon Elgas (Libertarian)
Christine C. Schwartz (U.S. Taxpayers)
Lloyd Arthur Conway (Write-In)
County Races
St. Joseph County Prosecutor
David Marvin (R)
St. Joseph County Sheriff
Mark Lillywhite (R)
St. Joseph County Clerk/Register of Deeds
Lindsay Oswald (R)
St. Joseph County Treasurer
Kathy Humphreys (R)
St. Joseph County Drain Commissioner
Jeffery J Wenzel (R)
St. Joseph County Surveyor
David Mostrom (R)
St. Joseph County Commission – First District
Andrew George (D)
Jared Hoffmaster (R)
Matthew Mosher (Non-Party Affiliated)
St. Joseph County Commission – Second District
Kathy Greaves (D)
Kathy Pangle (R)
St. Joseph County Commission – Third District
Dennis Allen (R)
St. Joseph County Commission – Fourth District
Daniel R Czajkowski (R)
St. Joseph County Commission – Fifth District
Kenneth L Malone (R)
Local Races
Three Rivers At-Large City Commissioner – Two-Year Term
Daryl Griffith
Three Rivers At-Large City Commissioner – Partial Term Ending 11/7/2021
Clayton Lyczynski II
Three Rivers Second District City Commissioner
Alison Haigh
Three Rivers Fourth District City Commissioner
Carolyn McNary
Sturgis First District City Commissioner
Richard Bir
Sturgis Second District City Commissioner
Travis E. Klinger (Write-In)
Joel Andrew Krontz (Write-In)
Sturgis Third District City Commissioner
Linda Ellen Harrington (Write-In)
Marvin Chester Smith (Write-In)
Sturgis Fourth District City Commissioner
Robert Hile
Sturgis At-Large City Commissioner
Jon Good
Burr Oak Township Supervisor
George H Letts (R)
Burr Oak Township Clerk
Jackie Wells (D)
Burr Oak Township Treasurer
Mary Jo Gould (R)
Burr Oak Township Trustee (Vote 2)
Richard Baker (R)
Michael J Perry (R)
Colon Township Supervisor
Sandra Jackson (R)
Colon Township Clerk
Natalie A Wyant (R)
Colon Township Treasurer
Rhonda L Miller (R)
Colon Township Trustee (Vote 2)
Marilyn Miller (D)
Mark A Thornton (D)
Constantine Township Supervisor
Erin Arnett (R)
Constantine Township Clerk
Edward Strobel (R)
Constantine Township Treasurer
Cindy M LaFluer (R)
Constantine Township Trustee (Vote 2)
William Ray Arnold (R)
Marti Brown (R)
Fabius Township Supervisor
Ken Linn (R)
Fabius Township Clerk
Carol Wilkins (R)
Fabius Township Treasurer
Cindy Haradine (R)
Fabius Township Trustee (Vote 2)
Judy Holman (R)
Cliff Maxwell (R)
Fabius Township Constable
Don Falborski (R)
Fawn River Township Supervisor
Mike Himes (R)
Fawn River Township Clerk
Ammara Kanjanayothee (R)
Fawn River Township Treasurer
Jennifer Schwartz (R)
Fawn River Township Trustee (Vote 2)
Davey G Robison (R)
Jerry Ware (R)
Florence Township Supervisor
Tim A Carls (R)
Florence Township Clerk
Allissa Bowers (R)
Florence Township Treasurer
Janice A Jones (R)
Florence Township Trustee (Vote 2)
Ben J Russell (R)
Donald Schrock (R)
Flowerfield Township Supervisor
Ron Shaver (R)
Flowerfield Township Clerk
Myron Fuller (R)
Flowerfield Township Treasurer
Alan Pearson (R)
Flowerfield Township Trustee (Vote 2)
Betty L Grindel (R)
Deborah Spencer (R)
Leonidas Township Supervisor
Bernard L Saxman (R)
Leonidas Township Clerk
Donald Overholt (R)
Leonidas Township Treasurer
Sharon L Heath (R)
Leonidas Township Trustee (Vote 2)
Mia Gilbert (R)
David W. Bacon (Non-Party Affiliated)
Lockport Township Supervisor
Mark Major (R)
Lockport Township Clerk
Penny S Ream (D)
Christine Trammell (R)
Lockport Township Treasurer
Elvontio L Peterson (D)
Mike Friesner (R)
Lockport Township Trustee (Vote 2)
Rick Daniels (R)
Donna Grubbs (R)
Mendon Township Supervisor
Maurice S Kline (R)
Gregory Allen (Non-Party Affiliated)
Mendon Township Clerk
Donna Cupp (R)
Mendon Township Treasurer
Dawn M Griffith (R)
Mendon Township Trustee (Vote 2)
Janice M Griffith (R)
James A Hart (R)
Mottville Township Supervisor
Brenda M Hagen (R)
Mottville Township Clerk
Sherry Medford (R)
Mottville Township Treasurer
Jan C Mallo (R)
Mottville Township Trustee (Vote 2)
Douglas DeMeyer (R)
Larry Grindle (R)
Nottawa Township Supervisor
David C Peterson (R)
Nottawa Township Clerk
Bret D Lutz (R)
Nottawa Township Treasurer
Deb Rice (R)
Nottawa Township Trustee (Vote 2)
Steve Clark (R)
James Rigby (R)
Park Township Supervisor
John E English (R)
Park Township Clerk
Lari J Roberts (R)
Park Township Treasurer
Cindy Fenwick (R)
Park Township Trustee (Vote 2)
Michael Lee Kline (R)
Thomas M Springer (R)
Sherman Township Supervisor
Steve Wolf (R)
Sherman Township Clerk
Frank Iannarelli (R)
Sherman Township Treasurer
Laura K Schwartz (R)
Sherman Township Trustee (Vote 2)
Roger Krontz (R)
Joshua Alan Kuhl (Write-In)
Sturgis Township Supervisor
George E Morse (R)
Sturgis Township Clerk
Michael A Bobalik (D)
Sturgis Township Treasurer
Zeta Metzger (D)
Sturgis Township Trustee (Vote 2)
Daniel J Arney (R)
Judy Pappas (R)
White Pigeon Township Supervisor
Don Gloy (R)
White Pigeon Township Clerk
Jean Tefft (R)
White Pigeon Township Treasurer
Trudy R Gloy (R)
White Pigeon Township Trustee (Vote 2)
Michael Zander (D)
Vincent D Schroen (R)
Fabius Township Constable
Don Falborski (R)
Nonpartisan Races
Justice of Michigan Supreme Court (Vote 2)
Susan L. Hubbard
Mary Kelly
Bridget Mary McCormack (Incumbent)
Kerry Lee Morgan
Katherine Mary Nepton
Brock Swartzle
Elizabeth M. Welch
Judge of Michigan First District Court of Appeals (Vote 3)
Karen Fort Hood (Incumbent)
Anica Letica (Incumbent)
Christopher M. Murray (Incumbent)
St. Joseph County 3B District Court Judge
Jeffrey C. Middleton (Incumbent)
Glen Oaks Community College Trustee (Vote 2)
P. Joseph Haas Jr.
Nancy Percival
Kalamazoo Valley Community College Trustee (Vote 2)
Mary T. Gustas
Lucinda M. Stinson
Scott Zondervan
Kellogg Community College Trustee (Vote 3)
Jon Byrd
Patrick A. O’Donnell
Kevin Rabineau
Carla C. Reynolds
T.R. Shaw, Jr.
Burr Oak Community Schools Board Member (Vote 3)
Nicole Persinger
Ryan J. Root
Centreville Public Schools Board Member (Vote 3)
Rod Detweiler
Pamela Riley
Larry Walton
Colon Community Schools Board Member (Vote 3)
Jennifer L. Greenwald
Rebecca Stoll
Eric Wagner
Constantine Public Schools Board Member – Six-Year Term (Vote 3)
Terry Burgess
Tyson Platz
Syntia Z. Salisbury
Margie Kathryn Caid (Write-In)
Sandra Lou Russell (Write-In)
Peter Gardner (Write-In)
Constantine Public Schools Board Member – Partial-Term Ending 12/31/2022 (Vote 2)
Shirley Metzger
Cheryl Moord
Jenny Lynn Walker (Write-In)
Russell Schenk (Write-In)
Marcellus Community Schools Board Member (Vote 3)
Sarah Engstrom
Vicki Welburn Essex
Laura Schug
Michelle Schuur
Mendon Community Schools Board Member (Vote 4)
Regina Schinker
Dann Steinberger
Bob Stuart
Jesse Eugene King (Write-In)
Nottawa Community Schools Board Member – Six-Year Term
Ronald Rosenbaum
Nottawa Community Schools Board Member – Partial Term Ending 12/31/2022
Adam Brandon
Sturgis Public Schools Board Member (Vote 2)
Lynn Brand
Betsie Brumm
Frank Perez (Write-In)
Three Rivers Community Schools Board Member (Vote 4)
Julia M. Awe
Melissa Bliss
Ryan D. Cox
Geraldine Jaramillo
Ben Karle
Anne M. Riopel
White Pigeon Community Schools Board Member – Four-Year Term (Vote 3)
Jeff Baechler
Fred Barclay
Michael Swinehart
Cindy Tippman
White Pigeon Community Schools Board Member – Partial Term Ending 12/31/2022
Leonard Hinkson
Athens Area Schools Board Member (Vote 3)
Loretta Drake
Dan Loew
Eric McClure
Jeffrey Penick
Jason Stanton
Bronson Community Schools Board Member (Vote 3)
Frank E. Barker
Bob Cary
Chad Everett
Tyson Franks
Donald Milliman
Mike Roberts
James Webb
Vicksburg Community Schools Board Member (Vote 3)
Wil Emmert
Dan Grabowski
Dennis LaPoint
David J. Schriemer
Stephanie Willoughby
Burr Oak Township Library Board Director (Vote 6)
Anne O. Good
Donna Griffin
Brenda L. Perry
Donna Thrasher
Colon Township Library Board Director (Vote 6)
Carol Bielski
Dennis M. Cristofaro
Scott A. Wyant
Kathleen Lucinda Adams (Write-In)
Karin Elizabeth Malesh (Write-In)
Kelli Lee Poortenga (Write-In)
Mary Ann Zimmerman (Write-In)
Constantine Township Library Board Director (Vote 6)
Lori Brouse
Lori Elaine Lumadue
Karen Mellinger
Beverly Simmons
Megan Sorensen
Sheree Sorensen
Mendon Township Library Board Director (Vote 6)
Sandy Hiatt
Doug Kloosterman
Delton Pangle
Kathryn Russell
Charles A. Slack
Janet M. Zubryd
Nottawa Township Library Board Director (Vote 6)
Cara M. Arver
Robert Klar
Amber Troyer
Michelle Brokaw (Write-In)
Carmita Blanche Hunter (Write-In)
Kathleen Brandon (Write-In)
White Pigeon Township Library Board Director (Vote 6)
James D. Marks
Janet McDowell
Heidi Shisler Needham
Margaret R. Raul
Gloria E. Weinberg
Pamela S. Shenk (Write-In)
Burr Oak Village President
Alice Beers Munoz
Tabbitha Hines
Centreville Village President
Brandy Lynn Eckert
Colon Village President
Thomas J. Whitford
Sharon Craun (Write-In)
Constantine Village President
Gary W. Mathers
Mendon Village President
Todd E. Haynes
White Pigeon Village President
Tyler Royce
Burr Oak Village Trustee (Vote 6)
Misty Ledyard
Cass Root
Centreville Village Trustee (Vote 3)
Barbara Jean Parker
Matt Swanwick
Dawn Wood
Colon Village Trustee (Vote 3)
Linda Eastman
Michael Malmborg
Linda Norton
Constantine Village Trustee – Four-Year Term (Vote 3)
Kenda Cartagena
Willie Harder
Cathy Piper
Constantine Village Trustee – Two-Year Term (Vote 3)
Joe Faulkner
Donald W. King
Joshua LaFluer
Richard Larrance
Myra J. Mathers
Mark Voege
Mendon Village Trustee (Vote 3)
Dwight Ames
Leigh Fryling
Aaron Olson
White Pigeon Village Trustee (Vote 3)
Theresa A. Hackman
Frank Strawser
Jeffrey Wagaman
State Proposals
Proposal 20-1
A proposed constitutional amendment to allow money from oil and gas mining on state-owned lands to continue to be collected in state funds for land protection and creation and maintenance of parks, nature areas, and public recreation facilities; and to describe how money in those state funds can be spent.
This proposed constitutional amendment would:
• Allow the State Parks Endowment Fund to continue receiving money from sales of oil and gas from state-owned lands to improve, maintain and purchase land for State parks, and for Fund administration, until its balance reaches $800,000,000.
• Require subsequent oil and gas revenue from state-owned lands to go into the Natural Resources Trust Fund.
• Require at least 20% of Endowment Fund annual spending go toward State park improvement.
• Require at least 25% of Trust Fund annual spending go toward parks and public recreation areas and at least 25% toward land conservation.
Should this proposal be adopted?
Proposal 20-2
A proposed constitutional amendment to require a search warrant in order to access a person’s electronic data or electronic communications.
This proposed constitutional amendment would:
• Prohibit unreasonable searches or seizures of a person’s electronic data and electronic communications.
• Require a search warrant to access a person’s electronic data or electronic communications, under the same conditions currently required for the government to obtain a search warrant to search a person’s house or seize a person’s things.
Should this proposal be adopted?
Local Proposal
Village Of Centreville Operating Millage New Proposition For Repair, Maintenance, And Improvement Of Sidewalks, Alleys, And Public Parking Lots
Shall the limitations on the amount of taxes which shall be assessed against all property both real and personal in the Village of Centreville, County of St. Joseph, Michigan be enacted as provided in Section 6, Article IX of the Michigan Constitution, and the Village of Centreville Village Council be authorized to levy a new tax not to exceed 00.25 mills ($00.25) for each $1,000 of Equalized State Taxable Value) for a period of ten (10) years and as restricted by Sections 25 through 33 of Article IX of the Michigan Constitution for the purpose of maintaining, repairing, and improving sidewalks, alleys, and parking lots?
(The estimate of the revenue the Village of Centreville will collect if the millage is approved and levied in the first year (2021) is $5,861.98.)
