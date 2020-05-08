2020 August primary results

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — With a number of contested races on the ballot for state and local offices, St. Joseph County voters had plenty to vote on in Tuesday’s primary election.

Here are the unofficial results of some of the notable races:

Marvin defeats McDonough for prosecutor nomination

Three Rivers lawyer David Marvin is set to become the newest prosecutor in St. Joseph County.

Marvin defeated three-term incumbent John McDonough in the race for the Republican nomination for prosecutor with 82 percent of the vote, 7,994-1,735. Marvin ran on a platform of “fixing” the prosecutor’s office, which he called “a mess” in a May interview with the Commercial-News.

Marvin’s opponent, McDonough, was mired in controversy during the race with his May arrest for alleged drunk driving in Lockport Township as well as calls from local citizens for his resignation prior to the election. He was charged by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office in June with operating under the influence and having an open intoxicant in a vehicle. A trial date has not been set as of yet.

Marvin does not have a Democratic opponent in the November general election.

Lillywhite wins landslide for sheriff

Current St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite is set to retain his position going into 2021, defeating former Florence Township Supervisor Gordon Evilsizor for the Republican nomination for county sheriff with 82 percent of the vote, 8,149 to 1,765.

Lillywhite, a 25-year employee of the department who was picked to lead the department by outgoing Sheriff Brad Balk in January, wrote on Facebook Tuesday night that he was “very humbled” by the victory and thanked voters for “allowing me to continue” as Sheriff.

Lillywhite does not have a Democratic opponent in the November general election.

Carra secures GOP nomination for 59th District

In what was a wide-open Republican field to fill the seat in the Michigan House of Representatives held by outgoing Rep. Aaron Miller, district newcomer Steve Carra secured the GOP’s nomination for the 59th District Tuesday.

Carra, whose notable experience includes working as an aide for second-term 72nd District Rep. Steve Johnson and who branded himself as the “most conservative candidate” for the position, won the nomination by 10 percentage points over retired Navy chief Jack Coleman, 33 percent to 23 percent. Local farmer Larry Walton finished third with 20 percent of the vote, while outgoing First District County Commissioner Allen Balog finished fourth with 17 percent.

Carra is set to face Democratic challenger Amy East in the November election, who ran unopposed in her primary.

Humphreys defeats Rigby for county treasurer nomination

In what was the closest result among county-wide races Tuesday, St. Joseph County Chief Deputy Treasurer Kathy Humphreys is on track to become the new St. Joseph County treasurer.

Humphreys edged out outgoing Nottawa Township Treasurer Tammy Rigby for the Republican nomination for the seat by 430 votes, winning 52 percent to 48 percent.

Humphreys is not expected to face a Democratic challenger in the November election to replace retiring treasurer Judie Ratering.

Hoffmaster wins Republican nom for First District County Commission

Local banker Jared Hoffmaster secured an easy victory in the Republican race for First District St. Joseph County Commissioner Tuesday, with just under 62 percent of the vote over real estate and auction magnate John Bippus, who withdrew prior to the election.

Hoffmaster is expected to face St. Joseph County Democratic Party chairman Andrew George and independent candidate Matthew Mosher in the November election for the seat that covers Three Rivers, Fabius Township and Flowerfield Township.

Hoadley wins Democratic nod for Michigan 6th

In what was a nail-biter to the very end, state legislator Jon Hoadley defeated Kalamazoo teacher Jen Richardson in the Democratic primary for Michigan’s 6th District in the United States House of Representatives.

Notably, Hoadley led in just one of the six counties in the 6th District, Kalamazoo County, while Richardson led in the remaining five, including St. Joseph County and Cass County.

Hoadley will face Republican incumbent Fred Upton in the general election, who defeated Elena Oelke in the Republican primary for the 6th District.

Notable township results

In the closest township race in the county, Ken Linn appears to lead over Dan Wilkins for the GOP nomination for Fabius Township supervisor by just three votes. However, Wilkins told the Commercial-News he has requested a recount in the race due to the vote margin. With no Democratic challenger, the winner is slated to take over the seat held by outgoing supervisor John Kroggel, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

In Lockport Township, incumbent Mark Major won the Republican nomination for township supervisor over challenger Eric Shafer by 117 votes, Republican Christy Trammell will face Democrat Penny Ream in November for the township clerk position, and incumbent Republican treasurer Mike Friesner will face Democrat Elvontio Peterson for the township treasurer’s spot. For the two trustee positions, Rick Daniels and Donna Grubbs received the two highest vote totals in the Republican race for the nomination over incumbents Theresa Gherna-Ankney and David Cooper.

In Park Township, Lari Roberts defeated Katie Sweeney for the township clerk position by just 21 votes, 267-246.

By the numbers

According to electionreporting.com, out of 45,398 registered voters in St. Joseph County, 13,472 people turned out to vote in Tuesday’s election, resulting in a 29.68 percent turnout. County Clerk Lindsay Oswald said turnout was higher than in previous primary elections, with just over half of the ballots cast being absentee votes.

“We were higher than we normally would have been, and I think the no-reason absentee voting significantly increased our voter turnout,” Oswald said. “The races on the ballot also contributed.”

Oswald said outside of Sherman Township’s polling location losing power for a short time, the election went smoothly. She thanked those who worked the polls Tuesday, saying it was “not an easy year” to be an election worker.

“Our election workers did an awesome job,” Oswald said.

