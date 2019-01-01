2019 Lake and Home Tour to take place July 13

THREE RIVERS — There is a certain allure to living on a lake in St. Joseph County, and the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce is looking to share that experience during its annual Lake and Home Tour.

The tour, which is in its third year, will take place Saturday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A total of six different lakes will be featured on the tour: Fisher Lake and Pleasant Lake in Three Rivers, Corey Lake in Jones, Omena Lake and Lake Templene in Sturgis, and Palmer Lake in Colon.

“The lakes are a very beautiful asset that we have in St. Joseph County, so to be able to highlight that in an event like this is a really good partnership with our realtors to have this event,” Chamber President and CEO Christy Trammell said.

The event started, Trammell said, as a part of the Discover the Treasures of St. Joseph County event, and Trammell thought it would only last for one year.

“We had such a great reception that we decided to continue it,” Trammell said.

A number of different homes on each of the lakes will be showcased during the event on guided pontoon boat tours. Each tour is 20 minutes long, and there will be two boats available. If while on the tour, people are interested in seeing a home, they can go to an open house for that home after the pontoon ride is completed. As well as seeing homes, a little history lesson on the lakes may be thrown in as well.