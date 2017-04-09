2017 4-H Cat Show winners

CENTREVILLE — Seven 4-H members showing a total of 10 cats attended the 2017 4-H Cat Show on Thursday, Sept. 14 in Centreville, representing four clubs in the county (Leonidas Do Best, Howardsville, Burr Oak & Kuntry Starz).

The winners are as follows

•Longhair female cat Kirsten Hills with her Ragdoll mix cat “Mila”

•Shorthair female cat Rachael Clewell with her cat “Hollow” Tortoiseshell American Shorthair mix

•Female kitten Kirsten Hills with her kitten “Ava” Torby and white American Shorthair mix

•Champion Female Cat Kirsten Hills with “Mila”

•Reserve Champion Female Cat Rachael Clewell with her cat “Hollow”

•Longhair Male Cat Rachael Clewell with “Mr. Misty” Black Smoke Maine Coon mix

•Shorthair Male Cat Cordell Sherman with his cat “Raven” Black and White American Shorthair mix

•Champion Male Cat Rachael Clewell with “Mr. Misty”

•Reserve Champion Male Cat Sherman Cordell with “Raven”

•Grand Champion Cat Rachael Clewell with “Mr. Misty”

•Reserve Champion Cat Kirsten Hills with “Mila”

•Personality Award Kirsten Hills with “Ava”

•Jr. Showmanship first place Sarah Finley

•Sr. Showmanship first place Kirsten Hills