1964 The Tribute coming to Riviera Theatre

Beatles tribute band to rock TR
By: 
Samantha May , Staff Writer

THREE RIVERS — The Rolling Stones Magazine called 1964 The Tribute the “best Beatles tribute on Earth,” and they are bringing their magic to the Riviera Theatre in Three Rivers on Saturday, July 29.
Founding member of the band, Mark Benson, said the band only plays music from the Beatles and any song the Beatles have covered previously, such as songs from Chuck Berry.
He said the band never thought playing Beatles songs would turn into a a full-time job, but now, they are entering their 34th year of performing.
“Initially we just did clubs, an oldies party, or a reunion, or something like that. We didn’t really have this vision. We didn’t think that ‘oh this will lead to this, which will lead to this,’ nothing like that,” Benson said.
