CENTREVILLE — A 19-year-old man faces up to life in prison after being arraigned Friday on an open murder charge in the death of 55-year-old Todd Schwartz.

Ethan Dingman of Colon was arraigned by Magistrate Autumne Kiefer on a single count of open murder Friday, Nov. 22 in St. Joseph County District Court. He remains lodged in St. Joseph County Jail where he is being held without bond.

Dingman, who is represented by Attorney David Marvin, has a pre-exam conference scheduled for Dec. 3 at 8:30 a.m. and a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 10 at 1 p.m.

In an interview with the Commercial-News Friday, St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough said the investigation of Schwartz’s death is being handled by the Colon Police Department with assistance from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department and the Michigan State Police. At this time Schwartz’s cause of death is believed to be “blunt force trauma to the head,” according to McDonough, but an autopsy was being conducted Friday to confirm.