11th annual Breast Cancer Ride set for Sept. 30

STURGIS — Hamilton Harley-Davidson in Sturgis aims to raise funds for women’s preventative healthcare needs during its 11th annual Breast Cancer Ride on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The ultimate goal is to offer uninsured women of St. Joseph County free cancer screenings, according to Tommy Hamilton, general manager at Hamilton Harley-Davidson. Hamilton said the screenings would involve five total scans and the money raised from the Sept. 30 event would pay for test results as well as provide further resources, if necessary.

“Last year we had two women that were diagnosed and had no insurance and we were able to pay for the fees to send them to the University of Michigan to get testing started. It has been a very effective program so far,” Hamilton said.



Please see Monday's print or e-edition for full article.