$100 stolen from vehicle

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP — The Michigan State Police Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment is investigating a larceny from a motor vehicle that occurred at a residence in the 67000 block of Thunderbird Dr. on Monday, Feb. 6. The owner of the vehicle believes that the $100 cash was taken sometime around 2 a.m., as another member of the household saw light from a flashlight in the yard near the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. Jason Sylvester with the Michigan State Police Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment at 269-558-0500.