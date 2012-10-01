“Lights of Love” reaches its annual goal

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Health Auxiliary reached its goal for the 28th annual “Lights of Love” Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday with a new LUCAS Chest Compression System to be used in the emergency room and throughout the hospital.

Donations were collected throughout the year from individuals, businesses and organizations in the community. Each donation was resembled on the Lights of Love Christmas tree as a “symbolic light” in memory of, in appreciation of, or in honor of a loved one or a group. In its last 28 years, the fundraising event has raised over $400,000 to purchase new equipment for the hospital, including last year’s purchase of a Bladder Scanner for the Emergency Room.



