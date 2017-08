Preparing for the second annual Fisher Lake Correct Craft Convocation, owners and operators of 26 of the classic vessels prepare to embark on a round-the-lake cruise featuring the signature throb that rumbles from those sleek inboard speedboats. Originated by lake residents Bob Schipner, Greg Crabtree and Phil Bolz, this year’s event included a memorial tribute to Greg who passed away last fall. His son John led the procession.