‘Without the kids, we don’t have a district’

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Community Schools Superintendent Jean Logan keeps her focus on students, not paperwork.

Throughout the years, Logan worked her way from being a classroom teacher at Constantine Community Schools to now being in her fourth year as superintendent.

She said being a classroom teacher had its perks, including the daily interaction and direct contact she received from the students. Being a superintendent sometimes lacks that direct contact and Logan said that became the “most difficult” part of her job.

“The loneliest part of this job is that it is not daily contact with kids, that is the most difficult,” Logan said.

To resolve the issue, Logan schedules visits to schools within the district and is currently forming a Students' Activities Club, in order to personally get to know students.

“When students log onto their computers our website comes up and there is the superintendent’s picture. So I went in and met with some classes and answered their questions about being a superintendent, getting them to understand what the concept of my role is,” Logan said. “Kids want to know if I own the building, if I am their principal’s boss and funny things like that. It is always fun to go in and visit the classes.”

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.